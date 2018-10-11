HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from our home to your home.

Our front lawn now has mums out front along with the corn stalks. It is starting to look like fall. Later this week, we will be feeling the fall weather.

Sunday morning, Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School. In the afternoon Goodhope General Baptist was here for the afternoon service and their church children brought the residents a fall craft. Our residents enjoy the music, the visiting and especially the children. We love all our singing groups. Each one is special in their own way. Monday morning, Pastors Don and Misty Lunn were here for Bible Study and everyone enjoyed seeing Don with his crutches. Don and Misty are going to be here on Thursday morning just to go around to the rooms and visit with residents.

In the afternoon, Connie called Bingo for us and we all had a very good time. Our new monthly calendar went up and it is Halloween time and our main calendar is scary. The residents love the scary theme.

Our residents met for Resident Council, and elected to have Sweet and Sour Chicken, rice, egg rolls and cherry cobbler for their resident meal for the month of October.

Fall Family Night is going to be on October the 18th starting at 6.00p.m.

In the afternoon, Connie called Bingo again for Ms. Evelyn, who was absent. Joy Duncan was here and her craft for the week was Peanut Butter Bird Houses and the residents hung them around the pond.

Wednesday morning, Shine! was here singing their hearts out. Sometimes LeaAnn gets to preaching and sometimes she can out preach Neal! We love our Shine! In the afternoon 3 Rivers was here playing games with the residents. In the afternoon, What the Bible Says! was here for Bible Study.

Thursday morning, we watched the movie “Grizzly Adams” and in the afternoon it was time for bingo with Ms. Carol.

Friday morning, the 1st Sonshine Group was here for music. In the afternoon, Carol Smith called Bingo and then it was time for Singing with Cameron. They love to listen to him sing.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.