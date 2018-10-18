Highlonesome – Linda Orick

The rains we got have helped the farmers get another hay cutting.

Colton Marler visited one evening, selling FFA fruit, & etc.

Sept. 19, James & I visited Connie Siler, Junior & Betty Halcomb, Sybil Harvill at their homes. Ron Nunley was checking his mailbox and we talked to him. We had nice visits with everyone.

Rex Halcomb visited us Wed.evening. He has also visited Jerry Maggard during the week.

James & I went with Rex & Shirley Halcomb to Springfield Monday morning.

Betty Halcomb’s sister, Carol, & husband Frank, visited a couple of days with Betty & Junior.

Jerry Maggard & son, Jerry Jr., visited Tues. with Rex & Shirley Halcomb.

Sybil Harvill had a pleasant surprise when grandson, Nathan Harvill, visited Sun. evening. Her grandson, Keith Williams & granddaughter, Shellie Marler were also visiting their grandmother, so they got to have a nice visit. Later, Nathan’s uncle, Mickey, came & visited. James & Linda Orick, Gertie & Bob Harvill, Gary Harvill have visited Sybil. Sat. her granddaughter, Cecellia & daughter, Charity, and grandson, Keith, visited. Shirley & Steve Clark attended races at Wheatland over the weekend.

Juanita Powell spent a couple of days in the hospital. Her dad, Jerry Nelson, said she was doing well now.

Our Kentucky frost bush seems to be pretty accurate this year. It is pretty but it sure can spread. We try to keep it under control.

The rain sure is a blessing for pasture, extra hay & fall gardens. Sandra Harvill said she had a nice fall garden & enjoying the nice vegetables.

Shelby Crossland had to have her tonsils out in Sept. But she sure hated to miss school. Strep throat sure gave her a lot of trouble.

James & I visited Rex & Shirley Halcomb & Juanita & Betty Halcomb. David, their son, brought them their mail while we were there.

I talked to my niece Shelley Parham. She & Kerry are going to visit their grandkids. And they have plans to see their daughter Heather & husband & their son, Brett & family. We also talked to Shelly’s mom, Lynn Halcomb. She has been back to her home.

John & Connie Siler enjoyed the Siler family get together at Buck Creek the last weekend in Sept. A little fishing & visiting & a whole lot of eating. Sounds good.

Jerry & Jerry Maggard Jr. visited Rex & Shirley Halcomb.

Rex Halcomb attended the Molasses Days at Tony & Linda Stillings. Tony is a cousin to Rex & me. That has to be a lot of time-consuming work, but people really look forward to it. The great thing about it: you don’t have to drive very far for us local people. But they have folks from far & near that attend.

Holloween is coming up. Have a safe one.