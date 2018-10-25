Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning.’ We had prayer requests and praise reports. Opening prayer by Sister Juanita. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Our Sunday School lesson began with Bro. John H. teaching the lesson. The scripture for the lesson was in 1 Kings 22:1-40 and 2 Kings 1:1-18. Key verse, 1 Kings 22:52.

We gathered the coins for Christ for the children. Time to sing for the Lord. Beautiful songs with wonderful messages. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Bro. Mac blessed the gifts. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sara & Bro. Mac, Bro. John H. and Sister Gladys. Again, beautiful music.

Bro. Mark was the guest speaker for the morning service. He opened with prayer. He used scripture from Luke 24:44-49. It was a good message concerning miracles and healing. Bro. Mark closed his message with prayer.

Bro. Mac closed the service. Bro. Royce closed in prayer and blessed the food we were about to enjoy along with some good fellowship.

The evening service opened with Bro. Mac asking for prayer requests and praise reports. Sister Sharron opened with prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Peggy & Sister Juanita, and Bro. Mac & Sister Sara. Good music.

Bro. Mark was our guest speaker. For the evening service he used scripture from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, 5: 1-6. Prayer by Bro. Mark. He also used scripture from Matthew 24:36-42. ‘Only God knows the day and the hour when the time comes.’ Bro. Mark closed in prayer. Bro. Mac closed by asking Sister Peggy to dismiss the service with prayer.

Our monthly singing will be Saturday night 10/27 at 7:00 p.m. Come and join us for some good music and fellowship.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.