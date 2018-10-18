Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service opened with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning.’ We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges to the flags and the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Then time for Sunday School.

Bro. John H. led the lesson. Scripture for the lesson was found in 1 Kings 21. Great job Bro. John H.

We sang for the Lord – great hymns with beautiful messages in them. We gathered the Gifts for the Lord with Bro. Mac praying. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. John H., Sister Juanita, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Bro. Royce dismissed us with prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. Sister Juanita opened the service with prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Juanita, Bro. Mac & Sister Sara, and Sister Peggy & Sister Juanita. Bro Mark opened the service with comments about all churches and concerning the way they are run. His message came from Matthew 11:7-16. Good message.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart, and you will be blessed.