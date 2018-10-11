Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning.’ Bro. Royce opened with prayer. Bro. Mac asked for prayer requests and praise reports. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday School began with Bro. John teaching the class. Scripture found in 1 Kings 19:19-20:43. Key verse: 1 Kings 20:33 To see the danger of incomplete obedience. To thank God for his compassionate care. To follow God’s call wholeheartedly, like Elisha. A very good lesson. We sang for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Mac blessing them. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Peggy with Sister Juanita, Bro. John, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Bro. Robert Roberts was our guest speaker for the morning service. He opened with prayer. Scripture for his message found in Exodus 17:4-14. Prayer is very important, a must. The only hope for America is prayer. 1 Peter 5:8. Great message from the Lord. Bro. Roberts closed in prayer. Sister Juanita dismissed us in prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We sang for the Lord. Good Music. We had specials from Bro. John, Bro. Mac & Sara and the Clemans family.

Bro. Jack Clemans was our guest speaker for evening service. He opened with prayer. He used scripture for his message from Luke 15. Bro. Jack asked what would you be willing to give up for the church? Also, you cannot build a church on entertainment. His message from the Lord was a great one. He gave us so many things to think of. Bro. Clemans closed his message with prayer. Sister Peggy dismissed us in prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.