Ha Ha Tonka State Park Hosts Castle Days Oct. 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 11, 2018 – Come join us at Ha Ha Tonka State Park for Castle Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20.

This will be a fun-filled afternoon celebrating the heritage of the Snyder estate and the area known as Ha Ha Tonka.

Along the Castle and Castle Trail, there will be crafts for kids, several demonstrations related to life in the Ozarks, a Ha Ha Tonka photo-walk featuring pictures of the estate pre-1942 and castle-history programs.

To wrap it all up, Jim “Two Crows” Wallen will present his new program – When the Buffalo Roamed – starting at 4 p.m. on the Castle lawn.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks.

For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.