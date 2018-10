The Ava Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Lions Club building, in Ava.

The guest speaker is Abbie Baird, and the noon time meal will be catered by Vaccaro’s Restaurant, with chicken parmesan, pasta alfredo and chicken alfredo, salad, and garlic knots. Dessert will be handmade items by Simply Bri’s Cookies.