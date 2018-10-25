Governor Parson Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Parson has announced six new appointments to various boards and commissions.

Dr. Maynard Bill Jones, of Versailles, was reappointed to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.

Jones is a veterinarian at the Versailles Veterinary Clinic with over 46 years of experience. He holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Missouri. Since 2008, he has been the Chairman of the Emergency Management and Public Health Committee of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, West Central Veterinary Medical Association, and serves on the Animal Orphanage Board of Directors.

Andrew Moore, of Poplar Bluff, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Moore is the owner of Moore Funeral Service in Poplar Bluff, as well as the Butler County Coroner. He is a licensed funeral director, embalmer, and life insurance agent in both Missouri and Kansas. He has nearly twenty years of service in the funeral industry. Moore holds an Associate’s Degree in Mortuary Sciences from Northwest Mississippi Community College. Moore previously was the Deputy Coroner in Dunklin County. He is also the President of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce and past President of the Poplar Bluff Lions Club.

Phillip Slinkard, of Neosho, was reappointed to the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

Slinkard is the Chief Financial Officer at H.E. Williams, Inc. in Carthage. He also serves on the H.E. Williams Board of Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Missouri State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Missouri Society of Public Accountants, Institute of Management Accountants, Construction Financial Management Association, and Missouri Southern State University School of Business Advisory Board.

Dr. Linda Scorse, of Joplin, was appointed to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.

Scorse is a veterinarian at Cornerstone Animal Hospital in Joplin. She has over 40 years of veterinary experience. She holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Missouri. Scorse is a member of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, Rotary Club, and the Missouri 4-H Foundation Board.

Joseph Smith, of St. Charles, was appointed to the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.

Smith is a former member of the Missouri State House of Representatives, representing the 14th District and serving St. Charles County from 2003-2011. He has a Health & Life Insurance License in Missouri, Illinois, and Virginia. Smith holds a Masters of Arts in Communication-Promotions from Lindenwood University.

Robert Whelan, of Poplar Bluff, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

Whelan is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner and owns his own practice in Poplar Bluff. He has 40 years of accounting experience. Whelan received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He also served in the U.S. Army. He is a member of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Dexter Chamber of Commerce, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Poplar Bluff Kiwanis, and is President of the ERASE Foundation.

Randy Bryson, of Columbia, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Appraisers Commission.

Bryson is the President of Associated Property Analysts, Inc. in Columbia. He has been a licensed real estate broker since 1974, a real estate appraiser since 1980 and certified as a general appraiser since 1991. He has an AI-RRS designation with the Appraisal Institute, an RM designation with the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers, and an SRA designation with the Society of Real Estate Appraisers. Bryson is a member of the Appraisal Institute, Kansas City, Chapter #20; Columbia Missouri Board of Realtors; Missouri Association of Realtors; and National Association of Realtors.

Dr. Anne Heyen, of Ashland, was reappointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Dr. Heyen is an Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Dr. Heyen holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Rush University, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Avila College. She has been a Certified Nurse Educator since 2015. Previously, Dr. Heyen was an Associate Professor of Nursing at Lincoln University and has provided nursing care at the Surgery Center of Columbia and SSM-St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

Dr. Timothy Larson of Weldon Springs, was appointed to the Missouri Dental Board.

Dr. Larson is the founder and dentist at Heritage Dental Group in St. Peters, Missouri, and Clinical Director at Heartland Dental. He holds both a BA and MA from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a DDS from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Dentistry. He was awarded a Fellowship Degree from the Academy of General Dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Missouri Dental Association, Greater St. Louis Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, Academy of Laser Dentistry, and an Alumni Life Member of both the University of Missouri-Columbia and Kansas City.

Dr. Julie Miller, of California, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Dr. Miller is a Family Nurse Practitioner at SSM Health in Jefferson City. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from University of Missouri-Columbia. Dr. Miller holds a license as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse-Family Nurse Practitioner, and has certificates as a certified nurse-operating room (CNOR) and a nurse executive advanced (NEA-BC). She is a member of the American Nurses Association, Missouri Nurses Association, Association of Missouri Nurse Practitioners, Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing, Sinclair School of Nursing Alumni Association, and the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Nightingale Society. She is also the President–Elect of the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Dr. Fred Pestello, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District.

Dr. Pestello is the President of Saint Louis University, where he is also a professor of sociology. Dr. Pestello has taught sociology for over thirty years and was previously the president at Le Moyne College. Dr. Pestello holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from John Carroll University, a Master’s of Arts in Sociology from the University of Akron, and a Doctorate in Sociology from the University of Akron-Kent State Joint PhD program. Prior to his role at Saint Louis University, Dr. Pestello taught at the University of Dayton and Le Moyne College. He is a founding member of Arch to Park: St. Louis Central Corridor Development Collaborative, a member of CEOs Against Cancer of Missouri, Civic Progress, and Cortex Innovation Community. He is a former member of the board of directors at SSM Heath St. Louis.

Dr. Sheila Barrett Ray, of Harrisburg, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Dr. Ray is a nurse working at the University of Missouri High Risk Obstetrics Unit for the School of Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology and has over 40 years or nursing experience. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice and has obtained a Bachelor of Arts in History and English, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

Dr. Robert Walsh, of Ste. Genevieve, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Dr. Walsh is a Chief Nurse Anesthetist at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He has over 25 years of clinical and professional experience. Dr. Walsh obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from St. Louis University, a Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia from Webster University, a BA in Psychology, an MBA from Maryville University, and an Associate of Applied Science in both Nursing and Respiratory Therapy from St. Louis Community College. Dr. Walsh serves on the faculty at the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in St. Louis and is an active member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Dr. Walsh is chair of the Advisory Board-Respiratory Care at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and has served on the March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Award Selection Committee since 2017. He was awarded the 2016 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year-Advanced Practice.