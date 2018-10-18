Governor Appoints Don Phillips to the Board of Probation and Parole

JEFFERSON CITY –– Last Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson appointed Don Phillips to the Board of Probation and Parole. Prior to his appointment, Phillips was a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, serving as a State Representative for Stone County and parts of Christian and Taney Counties (District 138). He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2010.

“Having chaired the committee on crime prevention and public safety, and given his background in law enforcement, Don will bring the experience and knowledge to effectively serve on this board,” said Governor Parson. “His career has been defined by his public service. Don being in this position will be beneficial to strengthening our criminal justice system and improving the lives of all Missourians.”

Before serving as at state representative, Phillips was a state trooper for 28 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, retiring with the rank of Sergeant.

Born in St. Louis, Phillips resides in Kimberling City with his wife. They have two daughters and four grandchildren.