Gordon B. Bray, age 80, passed away October 19, 2018 at Cox Medical Center-Branson with his loving wife and daughters by his side. He was born May 4, 1938 in Protem, MO to Hilton and Norma (Wolf) Bray. He was united in marriage to Joan Barnes from Omaha, AR on November 29, 1958. They shared 59 years of marriage. To this union four daughters were born, Vicki, Dana, Tena, and Missy.

Gordon and Joan were the owners of Forsyth Sale Barn, Ava Sales Co. and Salem Livestock Auction. He was partners with his best friends, Buster Singleton and J.W. Guffey. He and Joan operated Bray Cattle Co., a cow /calf operation, as well as order buyer of beef cattle for many feed lots.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Norma Bray and his in-laws, Bob and Bertha Arnold Barnes.

Gordon was a friend to everyone he met. He’s mentored several young men, helping them get started in the cattle business. He delighted in helping his neighbors. He was loyal and dependable.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Joan; four daughters and spouses, Vicki and Chris Singleton of Fordland, MO, Dana and Macky Box of Protem, MO, Tena and Bobby Landry of Protem, MO, Missy and Ray Grisham of Gainesville, MO; seven grandchildren, Lindsey and Chris Wade of Ava, MO, Lance and Andrea Singleton of Springfield, MO, Emily and Nick Whistance of Dharmshala, India, Levi Hambelton of Protem, MO, Abby and Joe Rinehart of Protem, MO, Lincoln Grisham of Gainesville, MO, Wyatt and Kiya Grisham of Pontiac, MO; thirteen great grandchildren Madison, Maddox and Jackson Wade, Gwyn and Gavin Singleton, Boulder, Augusta, and Shepherd Whistance, Christopher and Regan, Landon and Adalynn Rinehart, and Kaleb Grisham; and his faithful dog “Bean”.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Gainesville Livestock Auction in Gainesville, MO. Visitation was from 11:00 a.m. till service time at the sale barn. Burial was at Wolf Cemetery in Protem, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gideon’s, Wolf Cemetery Fund, or a charity of your choice is appreciated. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.