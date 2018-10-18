Goldie Mae Swearengin, 86 years, 7 months, 11 days old, of Nixa, Missouri (formerly of Ava) passed away on October 12, 2018 at Brookhaven Nursing in Springfield, MO.

Goldie was born March 1, 1932 in Douglas County, MO to Tommy Hampton and Cloah (Brake) Hampton.

Goldie was retired from working on the farm and also as a CNA at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare in Ava.

Goldie and Doris Swearengin were united in marriage and were blessed with four children.

She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doris, infant son, and two brothers, Ernest Hampton and Eldon Hampton.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Daina & Chris Kays, Billings, MO, Gwen Hicks, Buffalo, MO, Kent Swearengin, Ava, MO and Daniel & Susan Swearengin, Gainesville, MO, three grand children, Chanelle Duncan, Emily Ayala and Justin Hicks, one great grandchild, Gabriella Ayala, four brothers, John Hampton, Roy Hampton, Arthur Hampton and Aaron Lee Hampton and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Goldie were Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Goodhope Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating was Pastor Marvin Loftin.