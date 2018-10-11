Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue October 21

The Annual Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue hosted by the Ava Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the free fall event to be held on Sunday, Oct. 21. The day has something to offer everyone, with a morning outdoor church service, noon meal, fall activities for kids, local artisans, vendors and musical entertainment.

The event is held at the Caney Picnic Area on Glade Top Trail, and activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue through the day, until 3:00 p.m.

Be sure to bring your camera, as there are several opportunities to take photographs and enjoy the scenery.

For more information, visit www.avachamber.org.