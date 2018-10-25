Glade Top Trail Entertainment

The Glade Top Trail Fall Revue was held on Sunday at Caney Picnic grounds, south of Ava. During mid-day festivities, Jam Dandy Band entertained with music, shown above, and below, Dwight Emerson, left, and his father, David, showcased a variety of pelts, antlers and other wildlife trophies.

Glade Top Trail Turkey Calling Contest

Turkey Calling Contestants

During Glade Top Trail festivities on Sunday, these three youths were contestants in the Turkey Calling Contest sponsored by Crystal Lake Fisheries.