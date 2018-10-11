Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Hello from Girdner! We have been having some really good services at Girdner! If you don’t have a home church, come on out and join us in serving the Lord.

While we are still without a pastor, the Lord has blessed us with lots of good preachers filling in. We have enjoyed all those who are coming and appreciate them and their families so much. We miss our Sis. Maxine and Bro. Jim, but know this was a decision that they did much praying about, and the Lord gave them this time to visit around to other churches and spend some down time. Also, I appreciate our deacon Paul & men of our church, who keep us all with preachers each Sunday, and leading us as we go through this transition as a church.

We have some of the best men, women and children to worship with here, and I love them all! This isn’t the first time we have been without pastor, and were not the first ones to be without a pastor. It’s at this time, you appreciate the pastor you had even more, and realize that God is still God, and he will be with us through this all, and give us who we need for a pastor.

Prayers for the families who have lost loved ones this past week. Prayers they will find comfort through Christ at this time.

Prayers for all those still facing treatments and illnesses. It is so good to see those who are going through these hard times, still being faithful to God, keep on smiling and loving & serving God. That’s when you know they know the One who has answers for it all. I had a friend say one time, prayer is all I need!

Bro. Jim and Sis. Janice Lafferty came and brought the message Sunday. I think Charlee and Monte enjoyed having their grandpa and grandma attend church with them.

Bro. Jim’s message Sunday morning was from Deuteronomy 4: 9 Take heed to Thyself, and teach thy sons, and thy son’s sons. He talked about the song we teach our little ones, Oh be careful little eyes what you see. Little ears what you hear, hands what you do, feet where you go. For the Father up above, is looking down in Love. Our actions are being watched and taught to our children through what they see in us. To those we teach in Sunday school, to those we may see out in the world. We need to show them the right way to go. To give God the praise for all he has given us, and all He does for us.

I was reminded of this in my class Sunday. As I have said before, I have just the best kids in my class. They have such big hearts for God, and they do know that they can talk to God, about anything. We had a visitor in our class this week. She said she had been going to a church, but it was more like a day care than a church, they didn’t talk about God & Jesus, just played games. I hope we will never be to a child like daycare. That we will always tell them about Jesus and God, that is why the kids come. This young lady was all about hearing about God, and I am thankful we could share a story from the word with her. The kids were eager to ask her if she would be coming back and she said if she could, she would be back! I can tell you for sure, I get as much or more out of our lessons each week as the kids do.

Sunday evening, Bro. Jim’s message was from 1 Kings 2: and Deuteronomy 6:12 David knew his time was drawing near to an end, and he gave instruction to his son Solomon, who would be the next King. He tells him in the 2nd verse to be strong and shew thyself to be a man. To keep the charge of the Lord thy God, and walk in his ways, keep his statutes, commandments, as written in the law of Moses, that thou may prosper in all thou doest. The rest of the chapter is a great read also.

This would be such great words of wisdom for our young ones starting off in life with a family. It’s some good advice for us older ones too, who may not have got here just yet.

Bro. Jim shared some wisdom shared to him by a friend. In the song, We’re getting ready to leave this world, his friend said, we’d better be ready to leave this world. Love to hear what someone has said, and sometimes, great words of advice!

In closing I’d like to share some of our reading in our lesson Sunday. I told the kids it was good advice and instruction not just for them but myself as well. Have a great week.

The next time you are faced with a tough decision, say a prayer, remember God will take care of you , and take a step to do what you know is right.