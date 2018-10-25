Ghosts, Goblins, Hay Rides and Fall Festivals –– It’s That Time of Year

We have all heard expressions that only come around once a year during Halloween. Some of those familiar phrases may include –– Eat, Drink And Be Scary. Or perhaps, Bugs and Hisses! And, for many, there is always the fall connotation that comes from the Charlie Brown comic strip with “I Believe in the Great Pumpkin.”

Nonetheless, Halloween marks the changing of a season, offering recognition that summer is over and fall is upon us, with winter pressing close behind. And, whether or not you embrace Halloween or fall festival celebrations –– for those who love this season, these are the gh’oul times and this year, Ava has a host of offerings for youths and the young at heart to enjoy.

Here are several fun and timely options for families and spooky goblins to consider:

• Ava Lions Club is hosting the annual Halloween Costume Contest on the Ava Square at the gazebo on Wednesday, Oct. 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. Three judges will be on site to select winners, and prizes will be awarded by age division. The first prize award is $5.00; second place, $4.00; third, $3.00; and $2.00 for fourth place, and $1.00, fifth-place. $20 will be awarded to the youngest participant winner; $20 for the oldest participant winner; and $20 will be awarded to the “best of show” winner. Candy treats will also be given during the event.

• Family Fall Festival sponsored by the Bears Den, is Oct. 25 (today), 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Ava Elementary School, with games, hot dogs and a s’mores bonfire;

• Douglas County Long-Term Recovery Committee is hosting an informational event and fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 27, 9:00 a.m to 2:30 p.m. with a Zumbathon from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon, and a costume contest at 12:30 p.m. Adults, $10 and kids under 12, free.

• Oak Grove church is hosting a hayride, barbecue lunch and games on Saturday, Oct. 27, starting at 1:00 p.m. The church is located in Wasola, Mo.

• Ava Methodist Church if hosting a free fall festival, and a Trunk or Treat, with games, treats, and prizes, on Sunday, Oct 28, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

• First Southern Baptist Church is offering games and treats on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the church.

• Highway Church of the Nazarene is hosting a fall festival and Trunk or Treat event in the Cooper True Value Hardware parking lot on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Activities will include give-a-ways, treats, food and bounce houses.

• Ava Tire, 107 Girdner Road, will be passing out candy treats on Halloween, Oct. 31, until 8:30 p.m.

• The local Farmer’s Insurance office and Agent Rosanna Proctor is hosting a Halloween coloring contest and youths may visit her office for a coloring sheet to enter the competition. Entries will be divided into age categories, with one winner for each category. Entries must be turned in before Oct. 31.

• Ava General Baptist Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at the church.