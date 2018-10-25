Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Opening with prayer was by Joie Welker. In our Sunday School class our lesson was about the murder of Abel. We know God places value on human life and our attitudes or motives make us vulnerable to Satan’s attacks. God showed mercy to Cain after his crime.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Wanda Short and Anthony Clem. Gentry is having its annual hayride Saturday 27th, 6 p.m. with hot dogs and bring side dishes.

Remember our Bible study Wednesday Nights at 7 p.m. with choir practice at 6:30. We are in Hebrews Chapter 11. Come and join us.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord, among some were Harley and Faye Allen, Clara Lafferty, Ronnie Curry, Beverly Tetrick, and Janice Young.God heard them all.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Galatians, Chapter 5 on the fruits of the Holy Spirit. Faith in God is what helps us to stand through trials and troubles. Grow and get rooted and grounded in the Word of God. Walk in the Holy Spirit and grow in your faith.

In our evening service, our special songs were by Brenda Hampel, Bill Comer, Rod and Joanne Welker and one by Charlotte Reich.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Galatians Chapter 5. Through grace we have been set free from sin, allow the Holy Spirit to guide us in our life. Stand fast.

My brother Wayne and wife Pam Henderson from Independence, MO spent their 40th wedding anniversary in Branson and I went back home with them and also spent a few days with my dear friend Myrtle (Rippee) Phelps in north Kansas City.

Visiting with me Friday was Elaine (Yandell) Kissel and husband Don from Morristown, New Jersey.