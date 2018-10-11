Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Doug Miller opened with prayer and singing. We studied in Sunday School class about the choices we make in life. Satan is knocking on the door of our hearts and minds. We need the armor of God to protect us.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Kingston Cheney, and our special song was by Narvil Tetrick, Brenda Hampel, and Joie Welker.

Janice young is home recuperating after having more surgery on her elbow. Continue to remember her along with Faye Allen, Ronnie Curry, and the many other requests for prayer.

Next Sunday, Oct. 14th is Pastor Appreciation Day with dinner afterwards.

It is good to have Pastor Bill and Barbara Comer back from their vacation to Niagra Falls and along the eastern part of the country. His morning message was from Galations Chapter 5. The fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance. Love makes all these work. It gives you joy and strength when nothing else can.

In our evening service, our special song was by a group of Narvil Tetrick, Wendell Deo, Charlotte Reich, Glenda Miller and Brenda Hampel. Also we enjoyed a song from Pastor Bill Comer.

The evening message was from Exodus Chapter 32. Repentance and what does it really mean? It is changing our way of thinking. Are we the Christian people God wants us to be? Allow God to use us and reign in our lives.

Around the 21st, Gentry is going to start to practice for our Christmas program. Brenda Hampel is working on that.