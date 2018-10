Gene McSwain, 71 of Ava, Mo. departed this life September 27, 2018, at Spring Valley Rehab Center Springfield, Mo. He was born June 25, 1947 in Springfield, Mo.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Ava City Cemetery

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.