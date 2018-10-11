Gary Lee Cunningham, 70 years, 1 month, 14 days old, passed on to Heaven on October 6, 2018 at his home with his wife, Kelly and family by his side.

Gary was born August 23, 1948 in Effingham, IL to Johnnie Lee and Sarah Pauline (Mathis) Cunningham.

Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

On March 31, 1988 Gary and Kelly Jo Millsap were united in marriage at Las Vegas, NV.

Gary was a Christian and was baptized at the age of 12 at Temple Baptist Church in South Chicago Heights, IL. Gary was a beef farmer and loved working on his farm. He researched organic farming and intensive grazing methods. He enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Lee and one sister, Linda.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, three sons, Kyle Cunningham, Ava, MO, Kalen Cunningham and wife, Winnie, Denver, CO, and Joey Cunningham, Washington State, his mother, Sarah Pauline Cunningham, Brookhaven, MS, two brothers, Bob (Karen) Cunningham, Springfield, MO, Charles (Donna) Cunningham, Brookhaven, MS, one sister, Pam (Jack) Willard, West Plains, MO, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Gary will be Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 at the funeral home. A visitation will be prior to service on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Burial of his Cremains will be in the Greenlawn North Cemetery, Springfield, MO at a later date and time. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock and Chaplain Gary Fry. Memorials may be made to donor's choice of charity.