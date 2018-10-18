Gainesville Man Arrested on Alleged Sexual Offenses, Pornography Charges

Tracy Todd Presson, age 53, of Gainesville, Mo., has been arrested and charged with child sex charges, some of which allegedly occurred during the summer months of June and August 2018. Most recently, in October, additional charges were filed, alleging two counts of felony possession of child pornography, second subsequent offense.

Presson is being held on two $250,000 cash-only bonds, one for each count, a total of $500,000.

In all cases filed against Presson, the probable cause statements have been sealed, and a protection order has been filled for one of the victims.

According to court records, Presson is charged with five counts of sodomy, two counts of rape, and use of a child.

The investigation is on-going, as the final scope of offenses and crimes are yet to be determined.