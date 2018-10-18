Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

Friendship Freewill Baptist Church services started with Ronnie Epps teaching the Sunday School lesson “Wicked King Ahab” from 1 Kings Chapter 2.

After a good lesson, we sang several songs. Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram, Raymond Hayden, Sue Wright & Amy sang specials. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message from Matthew 7:20 and then offered the closing prayer.

Sunday night started with opening prayer by Lena Ingram, then we sang several songs. Elsie Atchison, and Lena Ingram sang specials. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message from Matthew 19 and other scripture. Vera Dixon offered the closing prayer.

Lena Ingram visited Elsie Atchison Monday.