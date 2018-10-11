Friendship – Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram

Church started Sunday morning with prayer by Bro. Lyle Wright. Ronnie Epps taught the Sunday School lesson, “The Ministry of God’s Messengers” 1 Kings 19:19-20:43.

We sang several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram, Raymond Hayden, and Sue Wright & Amy. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message: Psalms 8:3-9 and the prayer. Closing prayer by Bro. Mitchell Catrone.

Sunday night started with singing several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram, and Sue Wright.

Bro. Raymond Hayden brought the message from Psalms 37:11. Vera Dixon offered the closing prayer.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Saturday were Lena Ingram, Terrill Ingram, Amber Atchison & family. Sunday, Noel & Donna Atchison and Lena Ingram visited. Monday, Thursday, and Friday, Lena Ingram visited. Noel Atchison came Tuesday. Lena Ingram & Peyton Ingram came Wednesday.