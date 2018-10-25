Free Veteran Dental Care Event Offered by Access Dental & Dentures of Mountain Grove

Event Date: Nov. 12 – 8:00AM to 1:00PM

MOUNTAIN GROVE (Oct 17) –– Access Dental and Dentures is excited to announce a Free Veteran Dental Care Event on November 12, 2018. We will be offering free dental extractions to any Veteran who pre-registers for this event.

Access Dental and Dentures has four active locations serving residents throughout Mid-Missouri.

We are committed to providing wonderful patient-centered care and look forward to thanking our local Veterans at this event.

Any Veteran needing dental care, must call to pre-register at (417) 926-1160. We have 20 plus appointments available.

Sign up deadline is November 8th, 2018.