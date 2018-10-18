Flaming Fall Revue This Sunday

The annual Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue is this Sunday, and members of the Ava Area Chamber of Commerce have prepared a special day for those interested in attending the long-standing event. This year is the 58th anniversary of the annual autumn festivities, and whether or not the fall foliage is in full spectacle, the trip is well worth the time. Today, the Glade Top Trail is a community event that offers an afternoon of special fellowship and fun in the beautiful setting and landscape of the Ozark hills.

According to the Chamber, Caney Mountain activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. with an outdoor church service at the picnic site, and throughout the day, a variety of activities will continue until 3:00 p.m.

Local musicians will provide on-going entertainment with musical selections that include bluegrass, country, local female vocalists, and scheduled performances by Missy Breshears, Jam Dandy Band, Bethany Caudill and Centerline.

The Chamber is hosting lunch at the Ozark mountain top picnic area between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and those attending will have several options, including a slow cooked pulled pork meal with sides for $6.00; beans and ham with cornbread, $4.00; or hot dog and chips, $3.00.

Kids and the young-at-heart may also enjoy participating in a variety of fall past-times with pumpkin painting, autumn craft projects, pumpkin ring toss, turkey calling, and more. A photo booth and face painting area will also be available, as well as local artisans with handcrafted items and vendors. During the afternoon, a host of specially-made desserts will be auctioned to the highest bidder.

The Glade Top Trail offers something for everyone to enjoy. And, for those traveling to the Caney Picnic area on Sunday, it is recommended to bring a lawn chair, and a camera for special photo opportunities.

Caney Picnic area is located south of Ava on Highway 5, traveling approximately 3.8 miles to A Highway. Turn right on A Highway, and follow the signs.

For more information, please contact the Ava Chamber of Commerce, 417-683-4594, or director@avachamber.org.