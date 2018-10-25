Farm Tax Workshops Set for November

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will offer a free farm tax workshop in November at locations throughout the state. This workshop explains major tax changes affecting farms and ranches that went into effect in December 2017.

The workshops are 6:15-8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. Extension specialists will present the workshops remotely through interactive distance learning technology, says Mary Sobba, MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

Topics include tax brackets, deductions, charitable contributions, estate and gift tax exemptions, depreciation, bonus depreciation, farm lease income, QBI deduction, Section 199A and drought issues.

Meeting locations are as follows:

Nov. 12: Benton, Bolivar, Montgomery City, Osceola, Pineville, Unionville and Vienna. Preregister by Nov. 9.

Nov. 19: Brookfield, Chillicothe, Kirksville, Lebanon, Moberly, Potosi and Tuscumbia. Preregister by Nov. 16.

Call your local extension center for more information. You may also call Mary Sobba at 573-581-3231, Joe Koenen at 573-947-2705 or Wesley Tucker at 417-326-4916.