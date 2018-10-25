Fall Soccer Scores & Tournament Schedule

Ava Parks & Rec
All players must wear team shirt and shin guards on game day.
Cancellation Line 417-683-PARK (7275); For Text Alerts from the Park sign up at douglascountyherald.com; or watch Ava Parks Facebook page for cancellations. Tournaments for U-6, U-8, U-10, and U-14 are Saturday, October 27. Any ties – shootouts may result in game start time changes.
U – 6 Scores
October 13, 2018, Game 4
Donald R. Collins, Attorney at Law (5) VS Sonic (1)
Fortner Cattle (5) VS Lazy F Ranch (1)
U – 8 Scores
October 13, 2018, Game 4
HomePride Bank (1) VS Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (2)
HomePride Bank (0) VS Cahow Inflatables (2)
U – 10 Scores
October 13, 2018, Game 4
The Squirtles (3) VS Ava Parks (1)
The Squirtles (0) VS H & R Block (2)
U – 14 Scores
October 13, 2018, Game 4
VFW Aux. Post 5993 (4) VS Outdoor Oasis (7)
VFW Aux. Post 5993 (4) VS Vaccaro’s Pizza (1)
Tournament Schedule – October 27, 2018