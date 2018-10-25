NOTICE OF FILING FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of Anne M. Stewart, Deceased.

Est. No. 18DG-PR00014

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Anne M. Stewart, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on November 26, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

Jacob Y. Garrett, Attorney

The Law Office of Jacob Y. Garrett, llc

202 Aid Avenue

P.O. Box 1090

West Plains, MO 65775

Jim Stewart,

Co-Personal Representative

338 Rosewood Drive

Lavernia, TX 78121

Gary Stewart,

Co-Personal Representative

372 Melrose Ave.

Aurora, IL 60505

Dates of Publication: October 25, November 1, 8, and 15, 2018.

