NOTICE OF FILING FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of Anne M. Stewart, Deceased.
Est. No. 18DG-PR00014
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Anne M. Stewart, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on November 26, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
Jacob Y. Garrett, Attorney
The Law Office of Jacob Y. Garrett, llc
202 Aid Avenue
P.O. Box 1090
West Plains, MO 65775
Jim Stewart,
Co-Personal Representative
338 Rosewood Drive
Lavernia, TX 78121
Gary Stewart,
Co-Personal Representative
372 Melrose Ave.
Aurora, IL 60505
Dates of Publication: October 25, November 1, 8, and 15, 2018.
10-25-6-4t
LEGAL-AnneStewartEstate-200 Words = $170.00