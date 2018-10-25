Empire District Gas Company Customers to See Rate Reduction

JEFFERSON CITY –– Natural gas customers of The Empire District Gas Company will see the benefits of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 under new rates that are expected to take effect on October 24, 2018. The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% for businesses, including utilities.

The Empire District Gas Company will reduce annual natural gas revenues by approximately $773,566.

For a residential customer, natural gas rates will drop by approximately 1.7 cents per Ccf (per 100 cubic feet) of natural gas.

The Empire District Gas Company serves approximately 43,000 natural gas customers in Missouri.