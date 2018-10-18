Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning to all. It’s a cold and rainy morning. I guess our warm summer days are officially over. I for one like the warm days, but I know that others like cooler weather.

It is getting to be the time of year that we all get really busy. I went up to visit Dottie and Debra one day last week, and had a good time. Another day I went out shopping and ran into my sister-in-law Donna and we stood in the Wal-Mart parking lot and did our visiting. It must have been a good week for chatting with family.

Wednesday night at our Bible study, I had Bible trivia with my class. I did a twist on the game. They could answer the question, throw to make a basket, or had to look the answer up in the Bible. After a few rounds I let them pay me back, by having them ask me the questions. I don’t know if they get bored with doing the same thing every week, but I like to do different things once in a while.

We are starting on our Christmas program, so that will be keeping us busy for the next few weeks. I know we as parents and grandparents aren’t ready to realize how close it really is, but it is an exciting time of year. After Halloween rolls through, the holidays will get really busy.

We are having work day at church Saturday and it seems like there are more things needing done than we can possibly get done in one day. We will have to have faith that God will send lots of willing workers to help.

Our prayer board is really full of names of people needing prayers and we ask that you keep them in your hearts as you pray this week. God does answer prayers, but it is always in His time and in His way.

Well, that’s all for now, till next time, take care and God bless.