Drury Students Offering Free Studio Portraits for Veterans and Families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., October 16, 2018 — Drury commercial photography students are once again offering free studio portraits to local veterans and their families. During the weeks leading up to Veteran’s Day, past and present military members can have their photos taken in a personal, professional setting.

Now in its eighth year, the project presents an opportunity for Drury students to show gratitude to those who have served in our nation’s military, while also providing the students with invaluable real-world studio experience.

Rebecca Miller, an associate professor of Art & Art History and coordinator of the photography program at Drury, directs the portrait project.

“This project is always a wonderful way for our students to get hands-on practice with lighting, cameras, and interacting with clients, while giving back to our community’s veterans,” Miller says.

All veterans and active duty service members are invited to participate. Fifty slots are available. Photo sessions will last fifteen minutes and are available during the following times and dates:

10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10

Those interested in scheduling a photo shoot can contact Miller by phone at (417) 873-6337 or at rmiller01@drury.edu.