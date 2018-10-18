Drought Update

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 12, 2018 – The U.S. Drought Monitor map was updated yesterday and is on the department’s drought website at https://dnr.mo.gov/drought.htm.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates 54.71 percent of the state is experiencing dry or drought conditions. This is an improvement of 11.98 percent from last week. Ten counties remain in D2 or greater status. This is a decrease from 31 counties last week. No counties are in D4 or D3 status. Last week, three counties were in D4 status and 12 counties were in D2 status. Sixty-one counties no longer are in D2 or greater status.

This is the first time since July 31 no counties are in D4 status and the first time since July 3 no counties are in D3 status.

D2 conditions exist in portions of Boone, Callaway, Clay, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Jackson, Moniteau, Morgan and Platte counties.

Counties no longer in D2 or greater status include Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Benton, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Clinton, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Jasper, Johnson, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, McDonald, Mercer, Monroe, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pettis, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, St. Clair, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Webster, Worth and Wright counties.

In response to drought conditions in Missouri, Governor Parson made emergency water access available for family farms at 28 Department of Conservation areas and five Department of Natural Resources state parks. Read more and locate water hauling access areas and contact information for individual sites online at https://dnr.mo.gov/droughtresources.htm. Additional information about agriculture and drinking water assistance and resources is also available on the website.

Reports and photos are essential tools used in the assessment of drought conditions. As drought conditions continue, citizens are strongly encouraged to report livestock stress, crop damage and low water in ponds and streams by submitting information using the Missouri Extension Drought Impact Reporter online at https://bit.ly/2OdCcHd. Information will be used to assess conditions in each county and to inform drought maps provided by U.S. Drought Monitor for Missouri (https://bit.ly/2C2nm4j).

A map is available that provides drought condition reports and photos that were submitted by citizens. A “Pictures” tab is available for easily locating reports that contain photos. The Experimental Missouri Drought Conditions & Impacts Map is online at http://arcg.is/0Xrvy4.