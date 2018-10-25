Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Oct. 19, 2018, MO Dept. of Ag, USDA Market News

Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 10/18/18

Receipts: 1549 Last Week: 1190 Year Ago: 1537

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves 3.00 to mostly 5.00 lower, except some front-end steer calves under 500 lbs steady, not enough yearlings to fully test the market. Slaughter cows and bulls 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to light, supply moderate. Not many takers for the high risk, un-weaned and short weaned calves, especially bull calves. Near 16 percent of receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 38 percent steers, 47 percent heifers, 14 percent bulls, with 17 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

300-400 lbs 170.00-181.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-181.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-157.00, pkg 560 lbs weaned 159.00; pkg 637 lbs 150.00, 600-630 lbs calves 138.00-142.50; lot 719 lbs 151.50.

Medium and Large 1-2

pkg 242 lbs 200.00; 360-400 lbs 163.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-148.00, 500-525 lbs thin or weaned 157.00-162.50; pkg 701 lbs 151.50; pkg 801 lbs 139.50.

Medium and Large 2

435-455 lbs 125.00-145.00; 575-585 few 125.00; pkg 764 lbs calves 112.50.

Medium 1-2

pkg 527 lbs 145.00.

Medium 2-3

lot 558 lbs 125.00; pkg 614 lbs calves 122.50. Medium 3 pkg 412 lbs 105.00; lot 569 lbs 112.50.

Holsteins:

Large 3

pkg 460 lbs 75.00; lot 569 lbs 76.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

pkg 242 lbs 154.00; 300-400 lbs 140.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00, 480-500 lbs weaned 150.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00, pkg 593 lbs weaned 147.00; 600-700 lbs calves 119.00-130.00.

Medium and Large 1-2:

300-400 lbs 135.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00, 490-500 lbs weaned 143.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-132.50, weaned 135.00-142.50; 600-700 lbs 139.00-141.00, 600-615 lbs calves 120.00-124.00; pkg 744 lbs 120.00. Medium and Large 2

400-450 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-125.00; pkg 671 lbs 125.50; 700-775 lbs 108.00-124.00.

Large 1

pkg 589 lbs 142.50.

Medium 1-2

pkg 503 lbs 125.00,

Medium 2

pkg 214 lbs 140.00.

Medium 2-3

pkg 413 lbs 104.00.

Small and Medium 2-3

pkg 293 lbs 110.00.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

300-375 lbs 167.50-176.00; pkg 632 lbs calves 132.50.

Medium and Large 1-2

300-400 lbs 160.00-167.50; 400-500 lbs 130.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00, pkg 500 thin 140.00; 655-660 lbs calves 117.50-120.00; pkg 700 lbs 115.00.

Medium 2

pkg 372 lbs 145.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 45.00-48.00

Boning 80-85 46.00-51.00 52.50-54.00

Lean 85-90 39.50-47.50 ind 55.00 31.00-39.50

light or shelly kind 25.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls:

Yield Grade 1-2 1205-2110 lbs, 76.00-80.00; High Dressing 81.00-82.50; Low Dressing 67.50-74.00.

Replacement Cows:

Medium and Large 1-2

1125-1235 lbs, five to six years, second stage, few 875.00-900.00, 780-980 lbs, yearling to four years, first stage, 700.00-825.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Large 1 couple 1325 lbs, five years, with 260 lb calves 1125.00. Medium and Large 1-2 pkg 1200 lbs, broken mouth, with 170 lb calves, 935.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244,

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt