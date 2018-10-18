Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Oct. 12, 2018, MO Dept. of Ag, USDA Market News

Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 10/11/2018

Receipts: 1190 Last Week: 1196 Year Ago: 1569

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves steady to 5.00 lower, no recent test of yearlings for a price comparison. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand good for longtime weaned calves with respiratory shots, demand light for un-weaned calves, supply moderate. Near 09 percent of receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 47 percent steers, 46 percent heifers, 07 percent bulls, with 27 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

350-400 lbs 172.00-186.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 156.00-163.50, calves 145.00-148.00; 700-720 lbs calves few 134.00-138.00, 750-800 lbs few 140.00-145.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

350-400 lbs 164.00-172.50, thin 177.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 152.50-165.00; 500-600 lbs 142.50-156.00, weaned 155.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-152.50, calves 137.50-144.00; pkg 713 lbs 153.00.

Medium and Large 2

500-600 lbs few 137.50-145.00. Medium 1-2 pkg 819 lbs few 138.00. Medium 2-3 pkg 860 lbs 127.50. Small 4 pkg 410 lbs Jerseyís 65.00.

Holsteins:

Large 3

pkg 393 lbs 75.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

340-400 lbs 145.00-152.00; 400-500 lbs 136.00-147.50, pkg 480 lbs weaned 157.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00, pkg 532 lbs weaned 153.00; 650-700 lbs 140.00-146.00, pkg calves 130.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

375-400 lbs 140.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-145.00, pkg 458 lbs thin 161.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-135.00, weaned 142.50-149.00; 600-615 lbs 137.50-142.00, calves 128.00-135.00; pkg 848 lbs 124.50.

Medium and Large 2

pkg 302 lbs 135.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-131.00, pkg weaned 132.50; pkg 677 lbs 130.00. Large 1-2 pkg 822 lbs 114.00.

Medium 2-3

pkg 493 lbs thin 127.50.

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1

600-650 lbs calves 126.00-132.50.

Medium and Large 1-2

400-500 lbs several 150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-145.00; pkg 652 lbs calves 120.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent LeanAvg DressingHigh Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 51.00-54.50 ind 50.00

Boning 80-85 50.00-53.50 ind 45.00

Lean 85-90 43.50-49.50 52.00-56.00 36.00-42.50

light or shelly kind 25.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1220-2185 lbs, 73.00-79.00; High Dressing 83.00-84.00; Low Dressing 60.00-68.00.

Feeder/Stocker Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 900-1135 lbs, two to three years, 90.00-110.00.

Replacement Cows:

Medium and Large 1-2

1065-1235 lbs, two to six years, second to third stage, few 1000.00-1075.00,

Medium and Large 2

950-1245 lbs, three to six years, second stage, 800.00-1000.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:

Medium 1-2

pkg 850 lbs, three to six years, with 167 lb calves, 1050.00.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24-Hour Market Report 573-522-9244,

