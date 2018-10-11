Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – Fri. Oct. 5, 2018, MO Dept. of Ag, USDA Market News

Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Auction for 10/04/2018

Receipts: 1196 Week Ago: 1393 Year Ago: 1539

Compared to last week , Feeder steers steady to 6.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good. Supply moderate, the feeder offering consisted of 44 percent steers and bulls and 39 percent heifers and 22 percent of the feeders over 600 lbs. Cows and bulls consisted of 17 percent the total offering. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 lower.

Feeder Steers:

Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 168.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-173.00; 600-650 lbs 160.00-170.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

Few 350-375 lbs 172.50-177.00; 400-500 lbs 152.50-168.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-162.50; 600-700 lbs 143.00-152.50; Pkg 700 lbs 140.00; Pkg 890 lbs 142.00. Large 1 Pkg 609 lbs 148.00.

Holstein Steers:

Large 3

Pkg 355 lbs 75.00; Pkg 498 lbs 72.50; Pkg 527 lbs 72.50; Pkg 620 lbs 75.00.

Feeder Heifers:

Medium and Large 1

300-400 lbs 154.00-165.00; 400-450 lbs 149.00-160.00; 450-500 lbs 145.00-150.00; 525-575 lbs 145.00-150.00; 600-675 lbs 143.00-150.00, Pkg fleshy 614 lbs 137.00; Pkg 720 lbs 138.00; Pkg 970 lbs 106.00; Few 1000-1050 lbs 107.00-109.00.

Medium and Large 1-2

Few 300-375 lbs 148.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-147.50; 625-650 lbs 141.00-145.00, Pkg fleshy 642 lbs 132.50; Pkg 657 lbs 134.00; Pkg 962 lbs 105.00.

Medium and Large 2

122.00

Feeder Bulls:

Medium and Large 1-2

425-475 lbs 145.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00; Few 625-650 lbs 136.00-146.00; Pkg 902 lbs 110.00.

Slaughter Cows:

Percent LeanAverage DressingHigh DressingLow Dressing

Breaking 70-80 Few 50.00-55.00 ———– 48.00-49.50

Boning 80-85 50.00-54.00 Ind 56.50 43.50-49.00

Lean 85-90 44.00-50.00 ———– 37.00-43.00

Thin 25.00-36.00

Slaughter Bulls:

Yield Grade 1-2

few 1300-2210 lbs 72.00-80.00, Low dressing 50.00-68.00.

Replacement Cows

Medium and Large 1-2

Few 2 to 7 yrs 1st to 3rd stage 1000-1445 lbs 900.00-1075.00;

Medium and Large 2

5 yrs to broken mouth 2nd to 3rd stage 900-1225 lbs 550.00-850.00 per head.

Cow and Calf Pairs:

Medium and Large 1-2

Few 5-7 yrs 900-1465 lbs with baby to 200 lb calves 960.00-1125.00 per pair.

Source: MO Dept of Ag-USDA Market News Service, Jefferson City, MO; Steve Gill, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618; 24 hour recorded report 573-522-9244; www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS141.txt