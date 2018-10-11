Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation Hosts Annual Meeting

The Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation held their annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Cold Creek Cowboy Church.

For the evening event, board members prepared a meal with fried catfish, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. Dessert was warm peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream. During dinner, the group was entertained by the Cold Creek Cowboy Church band.

Approximately 90 members and guests were in attendance, along with Senator Mike Cunningham, former State Representative Van Kelly, and Representative-elect Karla Eslinger. Attendance was up from the previous meeting.

Ben Travlos presented results from a survey conducted earlier this year regarding Beginning Farmers FSA loan processes.

Guest speaker for the evening was Jerry Crownover. Crownover is a farmer and former professor of Agricultural Education at Missouri State University, and a native of Ozark County. He is author of Life is Simple, and a professional speaker.

During the meeting, members filled out resolution surveys which will be used at the upcoming State Annual Meeting in December. The surveys provide insight to the Farm Bureau as they work to present a unified stance on all issues the agricultural community faces.

Door prizes and mums were awarded at the conclusion of the meeting.

Sponsors of the annual meeting were: Wilson Farms, Shrable Fertilizer & Feed, Crystal Lake Fisheries, CF Cattle Company, David and Shirley Emerson, Heath & Son Feed Supply, and Wilkerson Farms.

The Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation Board meets on the first Thursday each month at the Farm Bureau office in Ava. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. and are open to any Douglas County Farm Bureau member.

In the November meeting, board officer elections will be on the agenda.