Douglas County Circuit Court Law Day Oct. 2

From the Prosecuting Attorney

During a large circuit court law day on Tuesday, Oct. 2, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Kendall A. Moore, 29, Norwood, was sentenced to seven in prison for 2nd degree domestic assault. The offense occurred in July 2018 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Brett Hamilton, 32, Springfield, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. The offense occurred in February 2016 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Nathan G. Turner, 31, Mtn. Grove, was sentenced to four years in prison for DWI-aggravated offender. The offense occurred in July 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. Turner was also sentenced to four years in prison for DWI-persistent offender after admitting to violating his probation. The sentences will run concurrent. The original offense occurred in February 2015 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Franklin C. Johnson, 31, Squires, was sentenced to four years in prison for DWI-persistent offender. Johnson was ordered to complete long term drug treatment within the Department of Corrections. The offense occurred in April 2018 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

Clinton D. Prock, 38, Ava, was sentenced to complete 120 days treatment within the Department of Corrections. The case was prosecuted by Special Prosecutor John Garrabrant. The offense occurred in March 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Casey Cavaness, 22, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after admitting to violating his probation. Cavaness was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in August 2017 and was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

There was a total of 85 felony cases on the docket. Eleven guilty please were entered and two cases were probation revocations.