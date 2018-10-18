Dewey Short Theater to Temporarily Close

BRANSON, MO. – The Dewey Short visitor center will be closing the theater for private special events Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. During this time the regular presentation of The Taming of La Riviera Blanche will not be available. The Table Rock project office apologizes for the inconvenience to visitors.

Dewey Short visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165. The visitor center offers interactive displays, a 22-minute movie about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

For more information please contact the Dewey Short visitor center at 501-340-1943.