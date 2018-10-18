Cross Country Team Competes at Mtn. Grove and College of the Ozarks; Girls Team Finish 2nd Overall at C of O

The Cross Country team ran in the Mountain Grove Invitational Tuesday, October 9th.

The Varsity runners ran a 5K (3.1 mile) race, and the Junior Varsity and Junior High runners ran a 1.5 mile race. The top 15 finishers in each race earned a medal, and Ava had four runners to do that.

Results from the race are as follows:

Boys Varsity:

Bryce Mings — 12th — 18:44 (Medal)

Garret DeVore — 24th — 19:51

Caden Prock — 34th — 20:54

Jacob Key — 52nd — 21:58

Dwight Emerson — 66th — 22:56

Eli Miller — 78th — 24:55

Girls Varsity:

Eden Little — 14th – 22:22 (Medal)

Emily Stillings — 20th — 23:53

Layla Giorgianni — 26th — 24:32

Clara Sicilia — 32nd — 25:20

Rebekah Evans — 48th — 29:07

Carter Crews — 50th — 29:25

Grace Key — 52nd — 29:51

Hannah Evans — 56th — 32:08

Boys Junior Varsity:

Ethan Tucker — 12th — 10:00 (Medal)

Tyler Brooke — 24th — 11:38

Boys Junior High:

Luther Supancic — 6th — 9:51 (Medal)

Girls Junior High:

Makayla Byerly — 16th — 11:52

Sunshine Cupit — 38th — 13:54

—

Saturday the Ava Cross Country team traveled to the College of the Ozarks campus to compete in the Texidor Challenge hosted by the School of the Ozarks.

All runners competed in the Varsity races and ran a 5K (3.1 mile) course.

The top ten finishers in the girls race earned a medal, and the top twenty finishers in the boys race earned a medal. They came home with six medals, including Eden Little winning the girls Varsity race.

The girls team placed 2nd overall, and the boys team placed 5th.

The next meet coming up is the Ava home meet held at the Ava Country Club golf course on Monday, October, 22. They will also recognize the seniors and their parents at this meet. They will recognize the seniors at approximately 3:45, and then races will begin at 4:00. Results from Saturday are as follows:

Varsity Boys:

Bryce Mings — 8th — 18:40 (Medal)

Garret DeVore — 10th — 18:46 (Medal)

Caden Prock — 22nd — 19:58

Dwight Emerson — 50th — 23:33

Eli Miller — 52nd — 23:45

Ethan Tucker — 53rd — 23:52

Tyler Brooke — 57th — 25:52

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little — 1st — 22:19 (Medal)

Clara Sicilia — 7th — 24:10 (Medal)

Layla Giorgianni — 8th — 24:19 (Medal)

Emily Stillings — 9th — 24:23 (Medal)

Carter Crews — 23rd — 28:55

Rebekah Evans — 25th — 29:39

Grace Key — 28th — 30:46

Hannah Evans — 29th — 30:47