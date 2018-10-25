County Line – Veda Bushong

David and Donna Dodson were here on Monday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding took Macee to Springfield on Monday to the ER. She will see a heart doctor this week.

Melanie came over Monday evening to decorate my porch for fall.

Friday night was senior night at the football game in Ava. Challa Watkins and Megan Goforth were recognized for cheer leading. Caleb Johnson was recognized for football.

Those going to the game were Butch and Diana Davis, Donna Dodson, Amy Croney & Axel Hill, Hilary, Emily and Dylan Iott, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin, and Macee, and Bryse Dodson.

Mike, Chase, and Bryse Dodson went bow hunting on Saturday.

Keith, Melanie & family and Bryse Dodson went on a hayride Saturday evening.

Donna visited with Mike on Saturday.

Macee spent Friday night with Donna and David.

Reece Goforth and Morgan Clements, and Donna Dodson were here on Saturday. Donna and I went shopping.

Reece visited David & Donna this weekend. Megan Goforth visited them Sunday afternoon. She had went to Seymour to church that morning.

Lisa Hensley and Seth Hensley visited Jo and John Stephens on Saturday.

Happy Birthday in November to Dominick Bristol on the 4th, Chase Dodson on the 5th, little Ben Bushong on the 13th, and Melanie Breeding on the 19th. I wish them all many more.