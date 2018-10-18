County Commissioners Meet October 11

County commissioners met on Thursday, Oct. 11 and approved the 2013-14 unclaimed property list which Douglas County Treasurer Theresa Miller will send to the Missouri State Treasurer’s office.

Commissioners also signed two vouchers to withdraw money from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund, with both vouchers for services related to the construction of the new jail facility. One payment of $4,646.71 was to HMN Architect, Inc., for professional services; and the second authorization was for $15,850 to Septagon Construction Management, Inc. for construction management fees.