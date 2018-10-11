Council Approves Patrol Car Purchase for Ava PD

City councilmen voted to purchase a new patrol vehicle for the Ava Police Department during regular session held on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Aldermen accepted a bid submitted by Wehr Ford of Mountain Grove, for $28,459.

Two bids were received on the purchase, with Wehr submitting the lower bid, and Republic Ford of Springfield, $28,518. The vehicle will be a new 2019 Ford AWD utility interceptor built to law enforcement specifications. According to information provided by the City, the State of Missouri Highway Patrol Contract base price is $28,248 plus a $995 prep fee. The changes include vinyl flooring in lieu of carpet, vinyl rear seats in lieu of cloth, five-inch center caps instead of full face wheel covers, along with other changes. Delivery is included.

Police Chief Reggie Johnson reported the police department has had a run of difficulties with several of their patrol cars, and he was not pleased with the maintenance warranty response the City received from Republic Ford in Springfield. He noted one police vehicle is still under warranty, but the dealership refused to recognize the issue and the City paid $2800 to repair. At present, he noted, several cars have issues that must be addressed and repaired.

Mayor David Norman reported work started this week on the fire station remodel and upgrades. He also noted the ambulance board had approached the city about installing street lights on the street west of their building, from the car wash north to Industrial Park Road. Norman advised the project would likely require five metal poles plus light units for each pole, for an approximate cost of $4400. He noted the city will be responsible for the digging and installation.

Norman advised the monument on the design and installation of the Veteran’s Memorial at the lower area of the City Park is progressing. The goal is to have the new structure in place by Veterans Day.

The city needs to purchase a new or newer model digger truck. Norman said the truck now in use is falling apart, and can no longer handle tasks as required. He noted the City is starting the process of looking at digger trucks, since the cost of replacing will be a major factor.

In the treasurer’s report, Peggy Porter stated city financials for September ended with a $2.2 million balance.

Mayor Norman advised the Ava Community Center which the City leases to the group on Senior Aging, is now under the leadership of Lisa Engelhardt. Several changes have been made at the Center, including the installation of two new pool tables.

Norman announced the sign dedication at the Bill Martin Memorial Airport will be held October 20, at 11:00. The event will mark the unveiling of the new sign designed by David Martin, Bill Martin’s son from California.

Larry Morrison and Bill Henry addressed council members and city officials thanking the City of Ava for their support and assistance during the Wall That Heals event, recently held in Ava. Both men expressed their gratitude for the help received, and the overwhelming support from community.

At the onset of the meeting, Councilman Keith Jones asked for a revision in the minutes to reflect that councilmen discussed a grant issue that is offered through SCOCOG. Jones was concerned that minutes implied council was pursuing the opportunity, which was not the case.

Norman advised the City is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Community Center, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The sessions will offer opportunities for voters to learn about voting issues, discuss and question items appearing on the Nov. ballot.

According to City Clerk Suzanne Welsh, a closed meeting session was held, but no voting action occurred.

Councilmen present were Kieth Jones, Stan Lovan, Noel Dye, and Burrely Loftin.

Council will reconvene Tuesday, Oct.. 23, at 5:00 p.m., at Ava City Hall.