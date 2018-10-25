Corp Reminds Public That Permit Requests Are Still Being Accepted 

BRANSON, Mo. –– The Army Corps of Engineers, Table Rock Project Office reminds adjacent landowners that applications for new shoreline use permits or modifications to existing permits are being accepted and reviewed under the 1996 shoreline management plan until the draft SMP is approved.

All permit requests will be processed under the current SMP. The speed at which requests can be processed will depend upon the volume received and the availability of personnel. Shoreline activity requests are accepted from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays by the duty ranger at the Table Rock Lake Project Office.

The Corps suspended shoreline activity requests Feb. 1, 2015 to establish a baseline of the lake while revising its 21-year-old SMP. The moratorium was lifted June 12, 2017 in accordance with Section 1185 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2016. The draft SMP, reviewed by the public during the summer of 2017, has not been approved.

The Corps is adhering to the requirement, also from WRDA 2016, to form an oversight committee in conjunction with the draft plan. Once the oversight committee is formed and reviews the draft plan, a second round of public review will be announced to allow for public input to the updated plan.

The Corps’ SMPs are used to determine the use of the shoreline to ensure the general publics’ recreational enjoyment and fish and wildlife benefits on public lands and water, both now and for generations to come.

