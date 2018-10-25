Conservation Commission Action – October 2018

The Missouri Conservation Commission met on Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. for a Workshop at MDC’s Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City. The Commission also met on Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m. for its Closed Executive Session and at 1 p.m. for its Regular Open Meeting at Conservation Department Headquarters in Jefferson City.

Commissioners present were Marilynn J. Bradford, Chair; David W. Murphy, Vice Chair; Nicole E. Wood, Secretary; Don C. Bedell, Member.

The Commission received the following presentations/reports:

Strategic Initiatives Update — Sara Parker Pauley, Director;

Report of the Regulations Committee — Mike Hubbard, Deputy Director and Chair, Regulations Committee;

Financial Report — Andrew Bond, Financial Services Chief.

The Commission:

• Recognized staff for receiving the following awards: Danny Hartwig, Forestry Regional Supervisor — Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies 2018 “Spirit of the Shack” Achievement Award; Max Alleger, Wildlife Ecologist — National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative 2018 Fire Bird Award; Michael Brooks, Range Manager, Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center — International Hunter Education Association Executive Director’s Award; Brian Flowers, Regional Outreach and Education Supervisor, Central Region — Ernest Thompson Seton Award, Scouts of America; and Joe Kirby, IT Enterprise Information Architect — Mississippi Flyway Council Law Enforcement Committee Award of Appreciation.

•Approved construction of the Duck Creek Conservation Area Structures, Grim Levee Pool 3 Road project located in Bollinger, Stoddard, and Wayne Counties.

•Approved construction of the Lead Mine Conservation Area Bridge Improvements project located in Dallas County.

• Approved construction of the Northeast and Northwest Regions Chemical Storage Buildings and Fuel Cabinets project located in Macon, Scotland, Carroll, and Nodaway Counties.

• Approved construction of the Ranacker Conservation Area Bridge Improvements project located in Pike County.

• Approved construction of the Four Rivers Conservation Area Water Control Gate Replacement project located in Bates County.

• Approved the exchange of two tracts containing approximately 20 acres and 13 acres, respectively, of Castor River Conservation Area in Bollinger County for two tracts containing approximately 40 acres and 3.7 acres, respectively, in Bollinger County as an addition to Castor River Conservation Area.

• Approved the sale of an estimated 1,608,793 board feet of timber located on 803 acres of Compartment 1, Canaan Conservation Area in Gasconade County.

• Approved the sale of an estimated 606,824 board feet of timber located on 519 acres of Compartment 7, Angeline Conservation Area in Shannon County.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 14 individuals for cause:

1. Casey J. Babcock, Liberty, Hunting and Fishing, 1 Year;

2. Eric B. Berry, Everton, Hunting and Fishing, 18 Years;

3. Kyle Berry, Everton, Hunting, 8 Years;

4. Anthony R. Carnahan, Stoutland, Hunting, 1 Year;

5. Christopher M. Gibbs, Salem, Hunting, 1 Year;

6. Donald E. Hockman II, Lebanon, Hunting, 1.5 Years;

7. Adam D. Huffman, Sedalia, All Sport, 1 Year;

8. Ryan C. Rhoads, West Plains, Hunting, 3 Years;

9. Mathew B. Watson, Purdy, Hunting and Fishing, Adding 1 Year Fishing to end of current Hunting revocation;

10. Don J. Whited, Fredericktown, Hunting and Fishing, 1 Year;

11. Collin M. Williams, Livonia, All Sport, 1 Year;

12. Matthew A. Winter, Springfield, Hunting and Fishing, Adding 2 Years Hunting & Fishing to end of current revocation;

13. Robert W. Fabick, St. Louis, Hunting, Revoked until 3/30/19; and

14. Richard C. Schneller, St. Louis, Hunting and Fishing, Revoked until 8/22/20.

• Suspended or revoked all hunting and fishing privileges of individuals who are not in compliance with applicable child support laws.

• Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges of individuals in accordance with the terms of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

The next regular meeting for the commission is set for December 13-14, 2018.

This document is provided for public information only and is not an official record of the Missouri Department of Conservation or Missouri Conservation Commission.

View recordings of the Oct. 11 meeting and other past meetings at on.mo.gov/2nodPJU.