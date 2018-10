Sheriff Chris Degase and Deputy Vernon Johnson, above center, picked up 150 coats from Wal-Mart on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The coats are being distributed this year to school children and youths in the Douglas County area who need a warm jacket. The purchase was made possible by funds provided through the Coats for Kids fundraiser, and a recent donation from the Lions Club. Wal-Mart employees shown above helped with the project.