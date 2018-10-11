Class of ’47 Celebrating 71 Years

The Class of 1947 enjoyed a 71-year reunion celebration on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Porter’s Café, in Squires, Mo. Classmates and friends attending the reunion are shown above, seated in front are Theta Porter and Charles Letsinger; standing, l to r, Tim Singleton, Jack Singleton, Tina Rodgers, Toni Brown, Rosalee Denney, Chris Letsinger and Kevin Singleton. Nita Puchta, who is not a member of the class was also in attendance but unavailable for the photo.