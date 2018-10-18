City Hall Recognizes Head Start

Children from the local Head Start and Early Head Start programs were recognized last Friday with a special proclamation from the City of Ava. Mayor David Norman (clown) is shown above presenting the proclamation to Betsy Alaimo, center manager and director of the Douglas County Head Start facility. Personnel standing with Norman and Alaimo are, from left, City Clerk Suzanne Welsh (Raggedy Ann), Alaimo, Norman, Kandace Miller, Lynn Liniger, Crystal Bartels, Barbara Sanders, Lorie Coonce, Wendy Vance, and Amy McDowell; far left, Tresse Koloski, city employee (hotdog); and far right, standing, Melissa Page. During the visit, Mayor Norman is shown below reading a special Halloween story about a frog to the students, and following story time, the youths went trick or treating around City Hall offices where stations of candy and treats were set up. The city proclamation declared October 2018 as Head Start Awareness Month.