City Council Holds Brief Meeting

The Ava Board of Aldermen recognized a request from David Davidson, manager of the Ava Bill Martin Memorial Airport, to consider additional improvements to the airport so the facility can accommodate larger aircraft. According to Davidson’s letter, if the airport were to start planning toward becoming a National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) it would greatly benefit the City of Ava.

NPIAS identifies over 3,000 existing and proposed airports that are included in the national airport system. The organization identifies the role each airport currently serves, as well as an airport’s eligibility for Federal funding under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The NPIAS documents all commercial service airports, all reliever airports, and selected public-owned general aviation airports, and if Ava will continue to make improvements to meet the NPIAS standards, one of the benefits would be additional funding opportunities.

Council voted to approve a resolution of support that endorsed Davidson’s request to pursue opportunities for future upgrades, noting economic and safety standard reasons.

Mayor David Norman advised improvements to the fire station building are progressing, and efforts to fix the leaks and water problem issues are well underway. Norman noted new concrete has been poured and several French drains installed, both items will move water away from the site.

The Veteran’s Memorial site at the City Park is progressing, and a dedication ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Norman said several ideas associated with the Memorial are still being formulated and finalized, however, the main structure will be ready by the Nov. 10 ceremony.

Council gave approval for the Mayor to continue researching options for constructing a new electric department building, north of the present site. According to council, the ideal plan for the new building is to use frame construction with metal overlay. The cost for the 4,000 sq. ft. building is estimated to be $25 a square foot or $100,000.

Council met in closed session, and according to City Clerk Suzanne Welsh, councilmen voted to hire Brandon Maggard as an employee with the brush crew department, and city employee Jimmy Melton was transferred from the brush crew to the electric department. Maggard was employed through Penmac Personnel Services.

Aldermen present were Keith Jones, Stan Lovan, Burrely Loftin, and Noel Dye.

The council will reconvene on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 5:00 p.m. Meetings are held at City Hall.