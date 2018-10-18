Church of the Living God – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer. We lifted our requests to the Lord. Brother Don read our devotion from Psalms chapter 103, verses 9-5. Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class, Sister Misty taught the beginners’ class and Sister Susan taught the youth class. We sang songs of praise for our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 4, reading all eight verses. “Hear me when I call, O God of my righteousness… have mercy upon me and hear my prayer.” People call out to God in times of trouble and distress, expecting Him to do whatever they want Him to do. Wanting it done in their way and in their timing. They want to continue living however they want and still receive All of God’s blessings and comforts. It is a vain and sinful thing to place ourselves and our desires before God. We say we know God, but do we really? Do we know His voice? Do we fully trust and believe Him? Do we know the desires of His heart for us? Does God know you? Does He recognize your voice as a beloved child of His, or is it the voice of a stranger? We must search our hearts and call out to Jesus to forgive us. We must live every moment our lives placing God first. Call out to Him for salvation, call out to Him for understanding, call out to Him in joy, call out to Him in all things. Seek after God and place Him first in your life. Listen to Him and follow His will. Know His voice and let your voice be known to Him.

We enjoyed a time of food and fellowship after service this morning. We had a soup and chili dinner to kick off the fall season. It is always wonderful to visit with Gods family.