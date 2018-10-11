Church of the Living God – Susan Cook

Our morning started with prayer, and we lifted our requests to the Lord. Brother Don read our devotions from 1st Samuel chapter 30, verses 1-6. Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class and Sister Susan taught the youth class.

We sang songs of praise to our Lord, and there were some special songs from Sister Linda and Sister Susan.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 23. “The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want.” Most of us know these verses by heart, but do we just recite the words, or do we truly believe what they say? There are times that it seems like everything is going against us. Enemies are everywhere. Why are we afraid? Do we not believe that God is with us? Do we truly believe that God alone can defeat any enemy that we face? Satan attacks us in so may ways, health, finances, emotions, but if we put our trust in God, He will protect and guide us through these difficult times. He will give us peace and comfort, He will provide for us, and He will protect us. Our eternal hope is in Christ Jesus. Verse 6 tells us of that wonderful hope. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Sunday, Oct. 14th is our church dinner after morning service. We invite you to come join us for a time of fellowship and good food. Have a blessed week.