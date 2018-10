It was a beautiful day for a picnic last week when over 250 customers were served on Friday, Oct. 5, during Ava’s Century Bank Customer Appreciation Day, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kerrie Zubrod, left, and Samantha Solesbee, far right, helped serve food to local residents attending the Century Bank customer appreciation day last Friday. The bank hosted the special day and treated the community to a noon meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, dessert and fellowship.